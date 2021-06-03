FINRA proposed amendments to modify reporting fees under FINRA Rule 7620A ("FINRA/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility Reporting Fees"). The proposed amendments would (i) remove the per-transaction late report and corrective transaction fees imposed on non-retail participants using the FINRA/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility Carteret and the FINRA/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility Chicago, and (ii) raise the "Participation Fee" to account for the overhead costs arising from late and corrective transaction report processing.

Comments on the proposal should be submitted within 21 days of its publication in the Federal Register.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.