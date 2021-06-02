The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) is inviting comment on the NMLS Modernization MSB Business-Specific Requirements Proposal. Comments are due by July 23.

An NMLS Modernization Town Hall is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, from 3:30 – 5:00PM ET to provide an overview of the proposal. Registration for the meeting is available here.

