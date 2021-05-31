We take a close look at the CDIA code options available for direct and indirect consumer disputes, their relationship to FCRA compliance, CFPB scrutiny of code use in FCRA compliance exams of furnishers, and court decisions involving alleged improper coding of disputed accounts. We also share our thoughts on best practices for furnishers in coding disputed accounts.

Chris Willis, Co-Chair of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group, hosts the conversation joined by Stefanie Jackman and Joel Tasca, partners in the Group.

