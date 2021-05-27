United States:
Oklahoma Exempts Charitable Entities From Mortgage Licensing Provisions
27 May 2021
Oklahoma recently revised its licensing provisions under
its Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE
Act) to expressly exempt 501(c)(3) charitable entities meeting
certain conditions from the SAFE Act mortgage licensing
requirements.
The amendment will become effective on November 1, 2021.
