On May 26, 2021, the House Financial Services Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing, "Consumer Credit Reporting: Assessing Accuracy and Compliance." The witnesses include representatives from the "big three" consumer reporting agencies and the National Consumer Law Center. Based on the Committee memorandum, lawmakers are likely to focus on consumer report accuracy and the dispute resolution process.

On May 27, 2021, the full House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing "Megabanks Accountable: An Update on Banking Practices, Programs and Policies." The chief executive officers of the nation's largest banks are scheduled to appear as witnesses. The Committee memorandum indicates that the CEOs "have been asked to testify on their bank's activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide an update on the various issues explored in the hearings held last Congress, including safety and soundness, consumer protection, diversity and inclusion, risk management, compensation, climate risk, and the use of emerging technology, among other topics."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.