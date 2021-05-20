The OCC named Benjamin W. McDonough as its Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel. Mr. McDonough previously served as Associate General Counsel in the Legal Division of the Federal Reserve Board and also served as Acting Special Advisor to Vice Chair for Supervision Randal K. Quarles.

Mr. McDonough will succeed current Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel Jonathan Gould on June 7, 2021.

