On May 19, 2021, the House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing, "Oversight of Prudential Regulators: Ensuring the Safety, Soundness, Diversity, and Accountability of Depository Institutions." The scheduled witnesses are:

Todd Harper, Chairman, National Credit Union Administration

Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Jelena McWilliams, Chairman, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Randal Quarles, Vice Chairman of Supervision, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Acting Comptroller Hsu is expected to be questioned about the OCC's Community Reinvestment Act rule, its special purpose national bank charter for nondepository companies, and its fair access rule. Fed Vice Chair Quarles is expected to be questioned about the Fed's proposed revisions to its Durbin Amendment rule regarding card-not-present transactions and FDIC Chair McWilliams is expected to be questioned about the FDIC's rule regarding deposit insurance applications from industrial banks or industrial loan companies.

