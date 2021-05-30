ARTICLE

United States: This Week's Podcast: A Deep Dive Into The Debate Over Federal Student Loan Forgiveness

After reviewing the existing types of federal student loans and forgiveness programs, we discuss the current political debate over forgiveness, including the Education Dept.'s upcoming analysis of the President's forgiveness authority and other analyses of such authority, potential legal sources of such authority, and how courts might respond to challenges to any Presidential action to forgive federal student loans.

Ballard Spahr Senior Counsel Alan Kaplinsky hosts the conversation joined by Tom Burke, a partner in the firm's Consumer Financial Services Litigation Group.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

