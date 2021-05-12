The FDIC appointed Zunera Mazhar as Deputy Director for the Office of Innovation.

Ms. Mazhar will lead the agency's efforts in the adoption of innovative technologies within the FDIC and across the financial services industry. In February, the FDIC appointed Sultan Meghji as its first Chief Innovation Officer.

Previously, Ms. Mazhar was the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Education's Office of the Chief Information Officer. Previously, she served as the Chief of Communications for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate.

