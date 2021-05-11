Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen appointed Michael Hsu as OCC Acting Comptroller.

Mr. Hsu previously served as an Associate Director in the Division of Supervision and Regulation at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He has also served at the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Secretary Yellen also expressed her intention to designate Mr. Hsu as OCC's First Deputy Comptroller.

