This month we continue our "Conversations about Banking" series. The series will consist of video conversations with leaders and influencers in the banking industry about topics of current interest. We hope you will enjoy and find benefit in this new aspect of BankBCLP.

In this session of Conversations about Banking Jim McAlpin speaks with Greg Morse, CEO of Worthington National Bank in Ft. Worth, Texas. Worthington National is a business oriented bank serving the Ft. Worth and Arlington, Texas communities. Greg is a native Texan who is as comfortable in a saddle as he is in a board room, and his observations about banking are both pragmatic and insightful. During the conversation Greg also describes the community outreach that is at the core of his bank's culture, including financial literacy education for those in need. Please join us for this enjoyable 25 minute discussion.

Download here.

