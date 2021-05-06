ARTICLE

The SEC named Jessica Wachter as the agency's new Chief Economist and Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis ("DERA").

Prior to her appointment, Dr. Wachter was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, where she was the Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Chair of Quantitative Finance.

