The SEC's newly appointed Director of Enforcement, Alex Oh, resigned from the agency, citing personal reasons. Melissa Hodgman, who served as Acting Director of Enforcement from January 2021 through April 2021, was reappointed Acting Director.

Ms. Hodgman first joined the SEC in 2008 as a staff attorney in the Division. Before becoming Acting Director earlier this year, Ms. Hodgman served as Associate Director in the Division, handling cases covering a spectrum of securities law violations, and overseeing the Division's COVID-19 Steering Committee and its Financial Reporting and Audit Group.

