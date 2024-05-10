In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest Podcast, host Paul Musser speaks with Jim Keane and Greg Milligan from Harney Partners. They delve into the increased importance of receiverships as a way of selling or liquidating distressed companies and offer some practical advice on when parties should consider receiverships and how they work. The guests also discuss their own restructuring journeys and give some business development advice based on what they're seeing in the restructuring market.

