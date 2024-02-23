Podcast host Paul Musser speaks with Jack O'Connor, the 2024 TMA Chicago Midwest Chapter president and a partner in the Financial Services & Restructuring Group at Levenfeld Pearlstein. The conversation is centered around Jack's theme for the chapter year, "Success Through Service." They discuss Jack's path to leadership in TMA and the personal and professional benefits of being an active member of the organization, such as expanding networks and opportunities for referrals.

Listen to more episodes of "TMA Chicago Midwest Podcast Hosted by Paul Musser."

