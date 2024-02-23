United States:
TMA Chicago Midwest Podcast Hosted By Paul Musser | Jack O'Connor Talks 'Success Through Service'
23 February 2024
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Podcast host Paul Musser speaks with Jack O'Connor, the 2024
TMA Chicago Midwest Chapter president and a partner in the
Financial Services & Restructuring Group at Levenfeld
Pearlstein. The conversation is centered around Jack's theme
for the chapter year, "Success Through Service." They
discuss Jack's path to leadership in TMA and the personal and
professional benefits of being an active member of the
organization, such as expanding networks and opportunities for
referrals.
Listen to more episodes of "TMA Chicago
Midwest Podcast Hosted by Paul Musser."
