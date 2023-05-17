ARTICLE

Debtwire published its March 2023 Restructuring Advisory Mandates Report, tracking new representations in corporate reorganizations, and Pryor Cashman is included among the most frequently appointed firms.

The report puts the firm at No. 4 for lead counsel mandates in March, at No. 7 for lead counsel representations so far in 2023, and at No. 5 for 2023 in the Bond/Loan category.

