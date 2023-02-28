Debtwire published its Fiscal Year 2022 Restructuring Advisory League Table Report, ranking advisors by number of in-court Chapter 11, 7, and 15 representations during 2022, and Pryor Cashman is included among the top firms.

The report puts the firm on its list for lead counsel engagements in the Bond/Loan category, with five engagements in 2022.

In the report, Debtwire notes that throughout 2022, "there were 925 law firm hires, 317 FA/IB appointments, 50 restructuring advisor retentions and 103 claim agent engagements."

