Peter Siddiqui, co-chair of Katten's Insolvency and Restructuring practice, has authored a chapter in the second edition of Navigating Today's Environment | The Directors' and Officers' Guide to Restructuring. The chapter, "Exit Financing Opportunities and Strategies," examines several nuances and complexities related to the role that exit financing plays in Chapter 11 cases.

"Exit financing is a critical and fundamental part of a debtor's ability to confirm a Chapter 11 plan," the chapter explains. "As such, a debtor must take care to procure exit financing that empowers it to garner confirmation of its plan: with a robust record, and with the features needed to ensure compliance with the Bankruptcy Code and to maximize its ability to succeed post-confirmation."

Navigating Today's Environment | The Directors' and Officers' Guide to Restructuring (Second Edition) examines key topics and challenges facing directors and officers leading distressed enterprises undergoing rapid change. The guide covers topics such as liquidity management, executive compensation and incentive considerations, formation of the special committee; liability management, acceleration of the Chapter 11 process, distressed M&A transactions, strategic communications, options for multinational companies and other relevant issues. It includes more than 20 chapters representing the perspectives of 90 contributing authors from financial advisory, legal, investment banking, insurance and executive staffing firms.

