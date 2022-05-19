Debtwire published its April 2022 Restructuring Advisory Mandates Report, tracking new representations in corporate reorganizations, and Pryor Cashman is listed among the most frequently appointed firms.

The report puts Pryor in the top 10 for lead counsel mandates for the month, and in the top 15 so far in 2022. The firm is also listed as No. 6 in the Bond/Loan category.

Read the full Debtwire report using the link below.