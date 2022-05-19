United States:
Pryor Cashman A Leading Firm In April 2022 Restructuring Advisory Mandates Report
19 May 2022
Pryor Cashman LLP
Debtwire published its April 2022 Restructuring
Advisory Mandates Report, tracking new representations in corporate
reorganizations, and Pryor Cashman is listed among the most
frequently appointed firms.
The report puts Pryor in the top 10 for lead counsel mandates
for the month, and in the top 15 so far in 2022. The firm is
also listed as No. 6 in the Bond/Loan category.
Read the full Debtwire report using the link
below.
