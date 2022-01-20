Read "Heads-Up: Joel Moss at Shearman & Sterling in New York."
(subscription required)
Shearman & Sterling's restructuring co-head Joel Moss speaks to GRR about changing sources of capital, a recent increase in creditor-on-creditor violence and a potential uptick in restructuring activity if central banks raise interest rates.
First appeared in Global Restructuring Review.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.