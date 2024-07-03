A Look Ahead In Life Sciences: What We Are Tracking In The Third Quarter Of 2024 And Beyond

As the life sciences, medtech, and diagnostic industries continue to expand and grow increasingly complex, so does the legal, regulatory, and compliance landscape. To help companies and investors navigate the many evolving and emerging laws and regulations across pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, diagnostics, and laboratory testing, our Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance team has provided an overview of key developments. We will update this list on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

Expand the sections below to learn more about trending topics in the third quarter of 2024 and beyond.

Final LDT Rule: We are continuing to monitor the latest regulatory developments affecting laboratory developed tests (LDTs), including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) final rule setting forth its policy for phased-in oversight of LDTs.

BIOSECURE Act: We are continuing to monitor the BIOSECURE Act as it progresses through Congress, including the potential implications for clinical-, research-, and commercial-stage companies that leverage technology described in the legislation.