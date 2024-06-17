儘管香港國際金融中心地位仍穩固，也要持續增加競爭力。孖士打律師行合夥人兼亞洲主席夏卓玲建議，香港應大力發展綠色金融，增強國家在新興金融領域，如綠色及可持續金融、金融科技等競爭力。事實上，自2018年起，香港已經成為全球最大的綠色債券發行中心之一，且在披露標準和綠色認證上保持領先水平，近年又推出多項舉措，支持綠色債券市場及可持續金融融資計劃的發展。在一系列舉措的推動下，香港綠色金融產品更多元化，亦在全球綠色金融領域的影響力與日俱增。

夏卓玲指出，香港正在將自己定位為開發虛擬資產及科技互補（如區塊鏈及Web 3.0）的全球領導者，發展更廣泛的創新生態系統，而在國家大力推進科技創新和產業創新，以推動和支撐高質量發展的大背景下，香港可進一步加強與大灣區主要城市在高科技研發、創新投資等方面的合作，探索人工智能、生物科技、新能源等領域的發展機遇。同時，香港應將更多科技元素注入金融領域，引領金融創新，推動傳統金融對於產業變革、科技創新等的全方位支持，發展創投基金、天使基金、股權投資等，以金融賦能創新科技發展，致力將香港打造為科技創新金融服務樞紐。

推動人幣國際化

再者，經過多年發展，香港已成為首屈一指的離岸人民幣中心，在離岸市場人民幣業務方面具有先發和規模優勢，特別是人民銀行與金管局簽訂的優化貨幣互換協議，及金管局優化人民幣流動資金安排，將支持和深化香港的人民幣資金池。她提及2024/2025年度《財政預算案》提出，進一步推出三方面措施優化香港離岸人民幣市場建設，包括便利人民幣跨境投資和雙向流通、鼓勵機構提供更多離岸人民幣產品及風險管理工具，及發展債務工具中央結算系統為亞洲主要的國際中央證券託管平台。

以上措施，令香港透過各項互聯互通機制持續加強與內地的聯繫，包括經過多年努力開通的互換通、南北雙向的滬港通、深港通、債券通和跨境理財通等，未來將為香港提供更多元化的人民幣計價產品。特別值得注意的是，中央金融工作會議提出「穩慎扎實推進人民幣國際化」，隨着人民幣國際化進程的推進，香港國際金融中心必將大有可為。

此外，近年香港大力發展家族辦公室，根據最新發表的《香港家族辦公室市場研究》，香港現時擁有2700間單一家族辦公室，管理資產超過30萬億元，加上特區政府全力推動家族辦公室業務，通過《有關香港發展家族辦公室業務的政策宣言》的政策，包括稅務優惠及簡化程序等，足見香港吸引更多家族辦公室落戶香港的決心。為增加相關競爭力，她認為，香港未來也應提供更豐富的配套產品與服務，吸引更多全球基金管理公司來港開展資產管理業務。

Originally published by Ta Kung Pao.

