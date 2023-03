ARTICLE

Foreign Listed Stock Index Futures And Options Approvals November 2022 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Attached please find the updated Foreign Listed Stock Index Futures and Options Approvals Chart, current as of November 1, 2022.* All prior versions are superseded and should be discarded.

"Algorithmic Bias" And "Unfair" Discrimination Mayer Brown Algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly being deployed in the financial services industry, with massive potential to automate and enhance processes, increase efficiency, improve customer service, and augment investment and lending analyses.

Special Considerations In Forming Private Real Estate Funds Arnold & Porter While closed-end real estate private equity funds (Real Estate Funds) are generally structured similarly to traditional private equity funds, there are several key differences.

DC Circuit Holds CFPB Did Not Exceed Statutory Authority With The Prepaid Rule Goodwin Procter LLP The Prepaid Rule requires account providers to disclose certain information regarding fees before a consumer acquires an account using "model language" or other "substantially similar wording."

Fannie And Freddie Confirm Choice Of SOFR As Replacement For LIBOR In Existing Mortgage Loans Mayer Brown Although the transition from LIBOR interest rates has been planned for quite some time now, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac recently provided additional details of the necessary changes to outstanding...