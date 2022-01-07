It likely is not news to anyone involved in healthcare that the technology and options for remote care continue to quickly evolve and expand. As we start the new year, it may be of benefit to consider a few key areas -- telemedicine, remote monitoring, and reimbursement -- to keep top of mind as your organization or clients work to implement, utilize, and improve upon these tools.

While 2021 saw many healthcare technology mergers and acquisitions in response to the pandemic, and growing virtual-care adoption among payers, providers and consumers, much of the technology of these combined entities remains fractured. Though promoted as one offering, consumers still are having to navigate two or more platforms and work to connect the dots themselves. The technology needs to become invisible - so good that you don't even realize it's there.

