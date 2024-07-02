Digital Assets Download – Long Days, Short Months

As we close out the first half of 2024, it is hard to believe how quickly it has gone and yet, how much has been accomplished in the world of digital assets. A number of important milestones are

As we close out the first half of 2024, it is hard to believe how quickly it has gone and yet, how much has been accomplished in the world of digital assets. A number of important milestones are already in our rearview mirror, including spot bitcoin ETF approval (and soon-to-debut spot ether ETFs) and passage of landmark digital assets legislation in the House of Representatives. Volumes of blockchain transactions continues to grow as well – for example, Broadridge's reports of $1 trillion per month in blockchain repo transactions. Each of these milestones is a good omen for continued momentum in the second half of the year.

From the department of digital assets milestones, the Mayer Brown Digital Assets team has added one of its own to the (distributed) ledger for the year with a Tier 1 ranking by The Legal 500 in Fintech and Crypto. We're proud of the recognition, but even more excited to continue our work with the amazing clients in this space.

THE LEAD BLOCK

Perspectives and insights from Mayer Brown lawyers and other thought leaders that touch on digital assets, decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies and related fields.

HOUSE PASSES DIGITAL ASSET MARKET STRUCTURE LEGISLATION: FINANCIAL INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY FOR THE 21ST CENTURY ACT (FIT21)

The passage of FIT21 by the House of Representatives marked an important milestone in the development of a federal regulatory regime for digital assets in the United States, as it is the first time a chamber of Congress has passed major digital asset legislation. In addition, the strong bipartisan vote for FIT21 demonstrates significant support in Congress for digital asset legislation. Even with the strong support for FIT21 in the House, however, the bill's future remains uncertain. In this Legal Update, we provide a summary of FIT21 and its key provisions.

SEC APPROVES LISTINGS OF SPOT ETHER ETFS: WAITING IS THE HARDEST PART

On May 23, 2024, the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets approved rule changes (so-called "19b-4 forms") permitting the listing and trading of eight separate exchange-traded funds that invest in ether, the main crypto asset supporting the Ethereum blockchain. This approval comes just a few months after spot bitcoin ETFs were approved by the SEC and began trading in the United States. However, the approval does not mean these ETFs will be immediately open to investors or traded in the United States. In this Legal Update, we look at several key questions related to these spot ether ETFs, including when they may start trading and what this means for future crypto-related investment products.

US SEC COMMISSIONER UYEDA COMMENTS ON TOKENIZATION

SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda spoke at the SEC's 30th Annual Institute for Securities Market Growth and Development. Among his comments, he also touched on the role of new technologies in achieving efficiencies, like tokenization. Our sister publication,Free Writings + Perspectives, provides this update on Commissioner Uyeda's remarks.

CRYPTO EXPERTS REACT TO RECENT SDNY ETHEREUM FRAUD INDICTMENT

On May 15, 2024, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment and arrested two brothers, Anton and James Peraire-Bueno, for wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme through which they stole $25 million in cryptocurrency on the Ethereum Network ("Ethereum"). The brothers used their mathematical and computer science knowledge to exploit technological vulnerabilities in Ethereum's "validation" process. Mayer Brown partner Justin Herring joined a panel of authors from the New York University School of Law Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement to provide reactions to the case.

NEWS NODE

A curated selection of headlines and news from around this multiverse—including deals, developments and other disruptions in DeFi.

