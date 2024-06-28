CahillNXT co-chair and partner Sam Enzer joined Laura Brookover, senior counsel & head of litigation and investigations at Consensys, on the Unchained podcast, "The SEC Ends Its Ethereum 2.0 Investigation, But Staking Isn't in the Clear."

In the episode, Sam and Laura explore the implications of the SEC's investigation on Ether's status as a commodity versus a security, and whether shifting political winds played a role in the SEC dropping the pursuit. They also explain why the conclusion of the investigation doesn't necessarily mean that staking, or restaking, is safe from the SEC, and how it might still impact other big crypto cases relating to Coinbase, Kraken, Uniswap, and Ripple.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

