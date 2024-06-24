In this episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, Josh and Frank try their hand at acting (since Matt Damon was unavailable) to highlight the complexities of crypto regulation and the divergent opinions within the SEC. They also discuss the next frontiers of crypto regulation, from the House of Representatives legislation (FIT 21) to the latest Supreme Court case involving Coinbase, where the court ruled on arbitration clauses without addressing the broader implications for Dogecoin.
