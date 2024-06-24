In this episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, Josh and Frank try their hand at acting (since Matt Damon was unavailable) to highlight the complexities of crypto regulation and the divergent opinions...

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, Josh and Frank try their hand at acting (since Matt Damon was unavailable) to highlight the complexities of crypto regulation and the divergent opinions within the SEC. They also discuss the next frontiers of crypto regulation, from the House of Representatives legislation (FIT 21) to the latest Supreme Court case involving Coinbase, where the court ruled on arbitration clauses without addressing the broader implications for Dogecoin.

