Mark Rasmussen and Sam Walling, Jones Day partners and co-editors of Blockchain for Business Lawyers (ABA Section of Science & Technology Law, 2024) talk about the most significant issue in the cryptocurrency space, the state of enforcement actions, and what the industry will need to truly thrive in the coming months and years.

