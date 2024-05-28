U.S. House Passes "Financial Innovation And Technology For The 21st Century Act" (Video)

In a bipartisan vote (279-136), on May 22, 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 4763, the "Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act" (FIT21)...

In a bipartisan vote (279-136), on May 22, 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 4763, the "Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act" (FIT21), marking a significant milestone for the digital asset industry. While FIT21's future remains uncertain, this long-awaited market structure legislation would provide significant clarity for the digital asset regulatory landscape.

Watch the video to learn about FIT21's key concepts and provisions.

