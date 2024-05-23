Is Cryptocurrency A Security (Like An Orange Grove)? (Podcast)

In the first episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, hosts Josh Simmons and Frank Scaduto discuss the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency regulation, focusing on recent disputes and the challenges posed by the SEC's regulatory actions. Using the Howey Test from a 1946 Supreme Court case involving orange groves, they explain how the SEC determines if an asset is a security and how the SEC needs a better regulatory framework for the rapidly growing crypto industry.

Wiley Podcast · Is Cryptocurrency a Security (like an orange grove)?

