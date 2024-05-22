ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Webinar: 2024 Fintech Trends And Expectations

KR
Kaufman Rossin

Contributor

Kaufman Rossin logo
Kaufman Rossin, one of the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., has guided businesses and their leaders for more than six decades. 600+ employees deliver traditional audit, tax, and accounting, plus business consulting, risk advisory and forensic advisory services. Affiliates offer wealth, insurance, and fund administration. We’ve earned many awards, but we’re most proud of our Best of Accounting®️ Award for superior client service for four years running, because it’s based on ratings from more than 1,000 of our clients.
Explore
This webinar gives viewers insight into the impact of market conditions on the Fintech industry. AML & Sanctions compliance and risk advisory subject matter experts share an overview of the Fintech industry lexicon...
United States Technology
Photo of Heidy Duarte
Photo of Jason Chorlins
Photo of Bryant Moravek
Photo of Yanelis Perez
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Overall Fintech market conditions have shifted from stability to volatility.

This webinar gives viewers insight into the impact of market conditions on the Fintech industry. AML & Sanctions compliance and risk advisory subject matter experts share an overview of the Fintech industry lexicon and discuss market trends, regulatory conditions, current activity and market growth.

Watch this webinar to help you understand:

  • The current challenges with third party vendor management
  • Emerging fintech risks and recent enforcement action themes
  • Keys to success for banks interacting with Non-regulated entities

WATCH WEBINAR

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Heidy Duarte
Heidy Duarte
Photo of Jason Chorlins
Jason Chorlins
Photo of Bryant Moravek
Bryant Moravek
Photo of Yanelis Perez
Yanelis Perez
Person photo placeholder
Jason Miles
ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Webinar: 2024 Fintech Trends And Expectations

United States Technology

Contributor

Kaufman Rossin logo
Kaufman Rossin, one of the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., has guided businesses and their leaders for more than six decades. 600+ employees deliver traditional audit, tax, and accounting, plus business consulting, risk advisory and forensic advisory services. Affiliates offer wealth, insurance, and fund administration. We’ve earned many awards, but we’re most proud of our Best of Accounting®️ Award for superior client service for four years running, because it’s based on ratings from more than 1,000 of our clients.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More