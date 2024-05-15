New Jersey And Stevens Institute Of Technology In New Fintech Collaboration

The State of New Jersey and Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken have just announced an exciting technology partnership.

The State and Stevens have launched NJ FAST, the Financial Accelerator at Stevens Institute of Technology. It will be a strategic innovation center focused on financial technology and insurance technology startups. Pending approval by its Board, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority intends to invest up to $17.5 Million in the fintech accelerator.

