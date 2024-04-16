A New York federal court has held that the SEC sufficiently pleaded that Coinbase—a well-known cryptocurrency exchange, broker, and clearing agency—operated as an unregistered intermediary of securities and engaged in the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its crypto staking program. In a partial win for Coinbase (and possibly others offering wallet services), the court dismissed the SEC's claim that Coinbase acted as an unregistered broker by offering a crypto wallet application to its customers. The case is Sec. and Exch. Comm'n v. Coinbase, Inc., 23 Civ. 4738 (S.D.N.Y. Mar. 27, 2024).

This decision has important ramifications for all players in the crypto market, as it clears the way for the SEC to continue to act as the primary regulator of crypto in the absence of further regulatory direction from Congress and allows the SEC to continue aggressive enforcement in the crypto space.

