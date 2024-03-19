Ad Law Tool Kit Show - Episode 7

For retailers a key, back-end function you can't do without is a solid merchant processing relationship to acceptance of payments. Robust merchant processing includes credit/debit card, ACH networks, and auxiliary services like analytics, dispute resolution, and security tools. Given the complex payments ecosystem involving various stakeholders, host Len Gordon and his guests, Venable partners Ellen Berge and Andrew Bigart, walk through the importance for merchants to understand the intricacies of compliance, risk management, security, and fraud prevention.

Host: Len Gordon

Guest: Ellen Berge and Andrew Bigart

