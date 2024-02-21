Member David Adams and Associates Edmund Daley and Christopher D'Aliso co-authored an article in Law360 discussing the implications of the SEC's decision to approve bitcoin ETFs and what that means for crypto assets.

The authors noted, "Regardless of the SEC's continued skepticism of crypto-assets, the SEC's decision to approve spot bitcoin ETFs is a major milestone. The approvals signify a continued maturing of crypto-asset markets in the push to become more institutionalized and better regulated, more recognized as an independent asset class, and more easily available to investors."

SOURCE

Law360

