Decisions of the EPO Board of Appeal in 2023 can largely be regarded as a continuation of the trends established in 2022. The findings of Enlarged Board Decision G1/19 from 2021 continue to dominate, with an emphasis on the whole scope of the claim having a technical effect and some popular earlier precedents being overruled. Although we have not collected detailed statistics, there seems to be increasing trend for Boards to refuse to admit to requests on appeal, even to the extent of whole appeals being rejected because no requests are admitted. New requests will only be admitted on appeal in response to truly new circumstances, such as unexpected new objections raised by the Board of their own motion. Below we discuss cases of interest or perhaps general applicability, highlighting some interesting cases relating to artificial intelligence and digital therapeutics.

Statistics

With 317 cases by Boards 3.5.01 and 3.5.03 to 3.5.07 in 2023, there is a clear increase in output compared to 2022 but still no return to pre-Covid levels and no apparent reduction in pendency times.

Overall, rejection rates remain high with 70% of cases resulting in the application or patent in suit being refused or revoked. Of those that do survive, there has been a slight shift towards remittal for further prosecution (13%) versus grant or maintenance (9%). The remaining decisions include cases where the appeal is not followed through by the applicant, deal with purely procedural issues, or all requests are rejected as inadmissible. Rejection rates for these Boards at 70% are consistent with previous years, as are rejection rates for mixed inventions across all Boards at 88%.

Artificial Intelligence

For a year in which artificial intelligence, in particular large language models like ChatGPT, has been so prominent in the general media, there have been remarkably few EPO appeal decisions relating to inventions involving AI. T 0183/21 (Controlling the performance of a recommender system/BRITISH TELECOMMUNICATIONS) of 29-09-2023 perhaps well illustrates the approach of the EPO to such inventions: in general terms applying AI to a particular problem is not inventive and applying AI to a non-technical problem does not in itself confer technical character, but technical details of the solution can be inventive. In this specific case, recommending products, specifically media content, does not have technical character (following T 1869/08 and T 0306/10). However, a technical effect to reduce the use of network bandwidth to provide training data to the recommender system and the storage necessary for storing training data was recognised and "achieved, on average, over substantially the whole scope of the claim". This effect was achieved as a result of a trade off with the achievement of a performance metric that was not suggested in the prior art.

In spite of advancing every conceivable argument, the applicant in T 0761/20 (Automated script grading/UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE) of 22-5-2023 was unsuccessful. The invention related to "a method of automated script grading using machine learning, which is effectively a computer implemented process. Such processes may have technical effects – and thus be deemed to solve a technical problem – at their input or output, but also by way of their execution (see G 1/19, reasons 85). A technical effect may also be acknowledged in view of their purpose, i.e. an (implied) technical use of their output (see G 1/19, reasons 137)." Most interesting are the discussions of technical effects "within the computer" and by implied use.

On the first point, the claimed method contains steps for extracting numerical "linguistic" vectors from scripts, a step of training a perceptron, and a step of using the perceptron to grade the scripts. The extraction of linguistic vectors was not detailed in the claim and therefore in the eyes of the Board "cannot be considered to provide any contribution on its own, be it related to the script acquisition (e.g. scanning or OCR) or modelling, or to any optimization within the computer."

The claimed perceptron model is a linear mathematical function that maps input numerical vectors to output grades and the only details claimed related to optimization of training to preserve the ranking of grades, as opposed to minimizing the absolute error in output grades. According to the Board, "[t]he model is not based on technical considerations relating to the internal functioning of a computer (e.g. targeting specific hardware or satisfying certain computational requirements), and the preference ranking is chosen merely according to its educational purpose, which does not relate to any effects within the computer either."

On the second point, the applicant argued that the problem solved by the invention, "providing a computer system that can automatically grade text scripts [and provide grades] that correlate well with the grades provided by human markers" is technical. To decide whether this is technical or not, the Board considered (i) whether this problem is, or implies, a technical one, and (ii) whether it is actually solved.

On question (ii), "the Board remarks that the human grading process is a cognitive task in which the marker evaluates the content of the script (e.g. language richness and grammatical correctness) to assign a grade." They also noted that this process "is also at least partly subjective: the marker will have preferences as to style and language, and will be influenced by experience and grades assigned to scripts in the past." Hence, they doubted "that the problem of automating script grading is defined well enough that one can properly assess whether it has been solved, i.e. in the sense that it provides a system that can actually replace different human markers and provide "correct" grades.

On question (ii), the Board 'further notes that the field of "educational technology" as defined by the Appellant ... is a rather inhomogeneous one, covering insights from – and presumably contributions to – a wide range of "fields", technical ones and non-technical ones. It appears questionable, therefore, that this field can be considered a technical one as a whole.'

T 0702/20 (Sparsely connected neural network/MITSUBISHI) of 7-11-2022 discusses neural networks at some length and in particular the issue of whether an improved structure of a neural network can provide a technical effect within a computer. In this case, the difference between the claimed invention and the prior art was that the different layers of the neural network are connected in accordance with an error code check matrix. The applicant asserted that this improved "the learning capability and efficiency of a machine by reducing the required computational resources and preventing overfitting". The neural network was not claimed in the context of any specific technical problem. Refusing the application, the Board observed that the "claim as a whole specifies abstract computer-implemented mathematical operations on unspecified data, namely that of defining a class of approximating functions (the network with its structure), solving a (complex) system of (non-linear) equations to obtain the parameters of the functions (the learning of the weights), and using it to compute outputs for new inputs. Its subject matter cannot be said to solve any technical problem, and thus it does not go beyond a mathematical method, in the sense of Article 52(2) EPC, implemented on a computer."

The Board's "Further remarks" suggest that it will be difficult to convince this Board (3.5.06) at least that a general invention in the structure or training methods of a neural network is technical. The Board says that neural networks must "be sufficiently specified, in particular as regards the training data and the technical task addressed." To rely on a technical effect "within the computer" would likely require a limitation to specific computer hardware.

Although outside the scope of this paper, it is worth directing attention to our briefings on two developments in the UK: a final determination by the Supreme Court that an artificial intelligence cannot be an inventor and a finding by the High Court (said to be under appeal by the IPO) that an artificial neural network is not a computer program as such.

Whole Scope

The greater emphasis on ensuring that an invention meets the requirements of the EPC across the whole claim scope continues since G 1/19, even in fairly simple cases. For example in T 1887/20 (Input device with load detection and vibration units/KYOCERA) of 3-3-2023 the appellant argued 'that the haptic effect provided by the invention solved the problem "to provide a realistic sensation of operating a push-button switch".' However, the Board considered this aim not to be met across the whole scope of the main request, which had no limit on the duration of the haptic effect and so "encompasses durations significantly longer than the time a push button is typically pressed, thus providing feedback even when the button has been released." An auxiliary request that did include a limit on the duration was however considered inventive.

The whole scope requirement is sometimes criticised as unrealistic since it is almost always possible to find something covered by a claim to an apparatus or method that does not work (e.g. a claim to a teapot does not exclude that it is made of chocolate), therefore the more nuanced approach taken by the Board in T 0814/20 (Adapted Visual Vocabularies/CONDUENT) of 20-3-2023 is welcome. The invention related to image matching and was supported by a single embodiment directed to vehicle license plate identification. Initial claims that specified measuring image "similarity" were considered vague and not serving a technical purpose. However, claims limited to reidentification of objects in different images were considered to have a technical purpose, "because it is tantamount to an objective measurement in physical reality: is the object observed now the same as the one observed earlier?"

The remaining issue was therefore whether the claim provided a technical effect over substantially its whole scope. Having accepted that the theoretical assumptions underlying the invention were credible, the Board's comments are helpfully pragmatic:

'The claimed method will not "work" under all imaginable circumstances. It is probably safe to say that no computer vision method does. For instance, the present method may fail to re-identify objects largely changing appearance. However, the skilled person will understand, from the present claims and the description, the kind of situations and its parameters (such as illumination and geometry) for which the method is designed. The method credibly works over that range of situations.

In the Board's judgment, this is sufficient to satisfy the requirement that, in the present case, a technical effect is present over substantially the whole scope of the claims (see again G 1/19, reasons 82).'

One approach to an objection that a claim does not solve a technical problem over its whole scope is to advance a less demanding problem, or to phrase the problems as to be solved in certain conditions. However, T 1890/20 (Display Device/NEC) of 1-3-2023 makes it clear that this strategy only works if the claims are limited to the "certain conditions". On the other hand, if a claim has two distinguishing features and one credibly solves a problem across the whole scope of the claim, it does not matter if the other distinguishing feature does not solve a problem: T 1573/21 (Determining Virtual Machine Drifting/HUAWEI) of 30-08-2023.

Inventive Step

Board 3.2.02, whose caseload normally relates to medical and veterinary science, applied the Comvik approach in T 2165/19 (Taste Testing System/ OPERTECH BIO, INC) of 05-12-2023 and took an interesting approach to the selection of the starting point for an inventive step objection. The invention related to "a device aimed at technically implementing a taste-testing procedure in which a taste sample is presented to a human subject for tasting and feedback is then gathered from the subject". It was noted that such a taste-testing procedure is not of a technical nature per se (similarly to the odour selection procedure discussed in T 619/02) but what was claimed was a physical device adapted to automate the method, which is technical. The Board considered that the Examining Division had incorrectly applied the Comvik approach based on a document that disclosed automated pipetting systems that shared some physical features with the claimed device but for a very different purpose: transferring defined amounts of liquids between preselected groups of reaction containers.

The Board considered this document not to be an appropriate starting point for assessing inventive step of claim 1 as the skilled person would not have looked at this document without the benefit of hindsight. Instead, the starting point for the invention should be prior art in the field of devices and methods for assessing a subject's response to stimuli. Although the problem to be solved was considered non-technical and therefore "given" to the person skilled in the art, it seems reasonable that it is not obvious to seek a solution to that problem in hardware for a different purpose. At the same time, this is consistent with many cases where general purpose hardware is considered a suitable starting point for implementation of non-technical methods.

General purpose hardware, such as computers and networks, are often considered "notorious", meaning that no specific prior art disclosure need be cited. T 1898/20 (Method and server for providing air fare availabilities/SKYSCANNER) of 05-12-2023 warns that care must be taken in asserting that something is notorious. The invention here related to assembling data relating to air fares and seat availability. The claims referred to a "distribution system server" which implements specific functions. Although the distribution system server was discussed in the prior art section of the application, the applicant argued that these mentions were not necessarily admissions of common general knowledge. The Board noted that, in contrast to US Patent Law, the EPC does not know the principle of admitted prior art and so could not assume the distribution system server is notorious. Therefore the case was remitted to the examining division for further prosecution, in particular to carry out a search for a prior art document disclosing the distribution system server.

There was a similar outcome in T 2321/19 (Capturing user inputs in electronic forms/BLACKBERRY) of 13-2-2023 where the Board agreed with the applicant's argument that it was very difficult, thirteen years after the date of filing of the present application, to assess what was the common general knowledge of the person skilled in wireless hand-held devices at that date of filing, especially since the technology of mobile phones had evolved very quickly at that time. Since this aspect of the common general knowledge of the skilled person was highly relevant, the case was remitted to the examining division to allow for two-instance consideration of the common general knowledge.

The scope of notorious prior art and common general knowledge was also at issue in T 1273/20 (Performance storage system/EMC) of 13-11-2023. The Board observed that 'no specific documentary evidence may be needed to prove knowledge which belongs to the "mental furniture" of the skilled person, such as routine design skills and general principles of system design which are often necessary just to understand the prior art in the relevant field (T 190/03, Reasons 16).' And went on to conclude that "[m]emory hierarchies are so pervasive in the computing field that the board considers that no documentary evidence of them is needed." Contrasting with the two cases discussed above, it was only the general concept of memory hierarchies that was considered common general knowledge and sufficient to render the claimed invention obvious, and not any detailed implementation thereof.

The absolute novelty approach of the EPC implies that all prior art disclosures are of equal potential as starting points for an inventive step argument. In T 1092/19 of 04-10-2023 the Board rejected an argument that the person skilled in the art would not consider modifications to a method described in a working draft of a video coding standard because of the nature of that document, rather than based on technical reasons. The Board commented "the person skilled in the art is motivated by the desire for further improvement and is not dissuaded from their pursuit by administrative decisions, e.g. those taken by standardisation organisations."

That an invention is a straightforward automation of a known manual method is a fairly common reason for asserting a lack of inventive step. However, T 0302/19 (Cell characterization/BIO-RAD) of 21-12-2023 cautions that "[f]or such an argument to succeed, it should be clear what is the alleged manual practice, it should be convincing that it was indeed an existing practice at the relevant date and that it would have been obvious to consider automating it." In that case, the detail was lacking and the alleged manual procedure unconvincing as it would have been too laborious to carry out manually.

