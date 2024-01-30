Partner and chair of Cahill's Cryptocurrency & FinTech practice Sam Enzer appeared on a recent episode of the Unchained podcast entitled, "Why the SEC's Case Against Coinbase Is So Significant for Crypto," where he discussed why this case is so significant for the crypto industry, how he believes the government contradicted itself on the crucial definition of what constitutes a security, why he thinks the judge will not dismiss the case at this early stage, how the Ripple and Terraform Labs cases could be used by each side, and why he thinks Judge Failla is such a perfect choice to rule in this case, among other topics.

