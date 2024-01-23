Following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's first enforcement actions concerning Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), there has been a marked increase in litigation and regulatory activity targeting this subset of digital assets.

To assist businesses involved in this space, Winston has published an "NFT Litigation and Regulatory Proceedings Tracker" on Lexis+. The tracker provides an overview of the most significant litigation and administration proceedings involving NFTs and synthesizes key takeaways for private litigants. The tracker will be updated monthly.

