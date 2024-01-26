Partner and chair of Cahill's Cryptocurrency & FinTech practice Sam Enzer appeared on Netflix's new documentary Bitconned, where he weighs in on the FBI investigation and ensuing prosecution of the sham cryptocurrency payment company Centra Tech.

For more information or to watch the documentary, click here.

