United States:
Sam Enzer Featured On Netflix Documentary Bitconned
26 January 2024
Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partner and chair of Cahill's Cryptocurrency & FinTech
practice Sam Enzer appeared on Netflix's new documentary
Bitconned, where he weighs in on the FBI investigation and
ensuing prosecution of the sham cryptocurrency payment company
Centra Tech.
For more information or to watch the documentary, click
here.
To subscribe to Cahill Publications
Click Here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Virtual Currencies Comparative Guide
Bull Blockchain Law LLP
Virtual Currencies Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of United States, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
12 Days Of Handbook Updates: AI Policy
Barnes & Thornburg
This is the eleventh of our 12 Days of Handbook Updates that take you through 12 important topics for employers as we round out the year.