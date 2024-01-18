On January 10, partner and chair of Cahill's Cryptocurrency & FinTech practice Sam Enzer appeared on an episode of Fox News Radio where he discussed why the DOJ did not pursue their second trial of Bankman-Fried, the most dramatic moments from the trial, and how transformational the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF would be for the crypto industry.

For more information and to listen to the show, click here.

