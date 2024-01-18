United States:
Sam Enzer Discusses What's Next For SBF And The Crypto Industry On Fox News Radio
18 January 2024
Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
On January 10, partner and chair of Cahill's Cryptocurrency
& FinTech practice Sam Enzer appeared on an episode of Fox News
Radio where he discussed why the DOJ did not pursue their second
trial of Bankman-Fried, the most dramatic moments from the trial,
and how transformational the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF would be
for the crypto industry.
For more information and to listen to the show, click here.
