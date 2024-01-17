Member David Adams spoke to the National Law Journal on the SEC's approval of listing and trading Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US. He provides insights on the SEC's decision and how it will permit retail investors to buy and sell bitcoin ETFs instead of trading on crypto exchanges.

David said, "Spot ETFs are typically more efficient for investors and offer investors more real-time exposure. [The SEC's decision] indicates more institutional adoption or institutional acceptance of crypto more broadly, or at least Bitcoin."

SOURCE

National Law Journal

