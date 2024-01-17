United States:
SEC Approves Bitcoin Listing, Trading After Appeals Court Defeat
Member David Adams spoke to the National Law
Journal on the SEC's approval of listing and trading
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US. He provides insights on
the SEC's decision and how it will permit retail investors to
buy and sell bitcoin ETFs instead of trading on crypto
exchanges.
David said, "Spot ETFs are typically more efficient for
investors and offer investors more real-time exposure. [The
SEC's decision] indicates more institutional adoption or
institutional acceptance of crypto more broadly, or at least
Bitcoin."
SOURCE
National Law Journal
