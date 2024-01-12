Table of Contents

Deposit Insurance

1. Are the deposits at my bank FDIC-insured?

Deposits held at FDIC-insured depository institutions are insured up to $250,000 per depositor for deposits held in the same "right and capacity." Please see item 2, " FDIC deposit insurance is based on the "right and capacity" in which a depositor holds a deposit. What does this mean?," below.

Deposits carried on the books and records of a foreign office of a US bank, including those that are dually payable in the US or at a foreign office, are not FDIC-insured.

Deposits payable solely at a foreign office are not FDIC-insured, are not considered deposits of the bank for purposes of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, and have a lower priority of payment in a receivership proceeding than the bank's other deposit obligations.

Deposits at a foreign subsidiary of a US bank are not deposits of the US bank for any purpose and are not FDIC-insured.

2. FDIC deposit insurance is based on the "right and capacity" in which a depositor holds a deposit. What does this mean?

"Right and capacity" refers to the legal basis on which a deposit is owned. The ownership categories for determining right and capacity include:

Single accounts

Joint accounts

Revocable trust accounts

Irrevocable trust accounts

Certain retirement accounts

Employee benefit plan accounts

Business or organization accounts

Government accounts (public unit accounts)

Accounts held by a depository institution as the trustee of an irrevocable trust

All deposits of a depositor within a particular ownership category are aggregated and insured up to the $250,000 limit.

Different legal entities, including affiliates, are generally considered separate depositors as long as they engage in "independent activity," meaning the entity is operated primarily for some purpose other than to increase deposit insurance.

3. What should I do if I have uninsured deposits at a bank?

For information about best practices that companies should consider to ensure they manage their cash and investment risk effectively, please see our detailed pieceabout cash management and investment policies.

4. I have a money market account at my bank. Is it a deposit or a money market mutual fund? What's the difference?

A money market deposit account (or money market savings account) is a type of deposit account. Funds held in a money market deposit account are deposit obligations of a bank.

By contrast, shares of a money market mutual fund represent an interest in a mutual fund and are not bank deposits. A bank may hold shares of a money market mutual fund as custodian for a customer; or the bank, acting as agent for the customer, may sweep deposits into money market mutual funds. If the relevant account documentation establishes that a bank is acting as custodian or agent, as applicable, for a customer, the customer should be able to claim that the customer is the owner of the mutual fund shares. You can determine whether you have a money market deposit account or are holding money market mutual fund shares by looking at account documentation and statements. A money market deposit account would typically be subject to a deposit account agreement, whereas money market mutual fund shares held by a bank for a client would typically be subject to a sweep or custodial agreement.

5. I have a money market mutual fund sweep agreement with my bank. What happens if my bank fails?

As long as the sweep agreement clearly establishes that the bank was holding mutual fund shares as the customer's agent, the agreement should enable the customer to claim that it owns the money market mutual fund shares.

Customers who transacted in mutual fund shares in the days leading up to a bank's failure may be holding deposit obligations of the bank and not mutual fund shares; it is common for funds in sweep account programs to remain at the bank overnight (or potentially longer, in the case of a weekend or holiday), pending settlement of the mutual fund trade. Funds swept out of deposit accounts at the bank prior to its failure for investment in money market mutual fund shares would be considered deposits if the trade did not settle with the mutual fund before the bank's failure. Similarly, funds from a redemption of mutual fund shares occurring prior to the bank's failure may be considered deposits.

6. Can I instruct the mutual fund company or its transfer agent to move my mutual fund shares purchased through a sweep program to another bank custodian or broker, or redeem the shares and send the funds to another bank?

No. Bank sweep programs are typically structured so that the bank holds the mutual fund shares as an intermediary, with ownership registered on the books of the mutual fund's transfer agent in the name of the bank acting as agent and/or custodian. In this case, the mutual fund company and its transfer agent would not recognize the customer's interest in the shares.

7. I have an investment management account with an investment adviser with custody at an affiliated bank. What happens if the bank custodian fails? What happens if I have been receiving investment advisory services from my bank?

If you entered into an agreement for advisory services provided by a registered investment adviser affiliated with a bank, the investment adviser must use a qualified custodian (e.g., a bank or broker-dealer) to hold your investments. Please consult your agreement to determine the identity of your custodian. If you entered into an agreement for advisory services provided by the bank, as long as the agreement clearly establishes that the bank was holding your investments as your agent, the agreement should enable you to claim that you own those investments. In either case, uninvested cash and new cash contributions to your account might be held at the bank. Please consult your agreement to determine how such cash is held. Cash held at the bank will be a deposit.

8. I have an overnight repo sweep arrangement with my bank. What happens if my bank fails?

In a properly executed repo sweep arrangement, the customer should have a perfected interest in government securities at the close of the bank's business day and not a deposit obligation of the bank. However, there are two very important risks to consider:

The FDIC generally respects a bank's customary cutoff times for purposes of determining end-of-day deposit ledger balances. However, in its receivership rules, the FDIC has reserved the right to establish an earlier cutoff time, which means a repo sweep may not have been properly completed before the cutoff time in the event of failure. In addition, the time preceding a bank failure can be chaotic, which creates operational risk and the possibility that a repo sweep may not have been properly completed before the bank failed. Funds remaining at the bank that were not invested in securities under the repurchase agreement when the bank failed are deposits.

Funds swept into repos are generally swept back to the bank the following morning, which would create daylight exposure if the bank were to fail while the funds are on deposit.

9. I'm holding funds in an account that is maintained "for the benefit" of customers or third parties. Is "pass-through" deposit insurance available?

A person acting as an intermediary for third parties and holding funds in a fiduciary, custodial, or nominee capacity for others in a deposit account at an FDIC-insured depository institution can use "pass-through" deposit coverage to increase the amount of available deposit insurance covering the account. Pass-through coverage means the FDIC will look through the nominal depositor and recognize the interest of each beneficial owner of the funds for purposes of determining the amount of deposit insurance available. For more details, please see our article about pass-through deposit insurancecoverage.

These arrangements should be reviewed to ensure they meet all applicable requirements.

What Happens When a Bank Fails

10. What are the FDIC's objectives in resolving a failed bank?

The FDIC is required by law to use the resolution method that is least costly to the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund, or "least-cost resolution." Resolution methods include purchase and assumption transactions, deposit insurance payout, shared-loss agreements, and the use of bridge banks.

As we saw in March 2023, however, the deposit insurance available to large depositors was insufficient to stem bank runs at a cohort of regional banks, raising broader concerns about risks to the stability of the banking system. Under these circumstances, the "systemic risk exception" permits the FDIC to take extraordinary actions. Please see " Resolution Options — Systemic Risk Exception," below.

Finally, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, as amended (Dodd-Frank Act), granted the FDIC authority to resolve large, failing financial institutions whose failure could destabilize the financial system outside of the Bankruptcy Code. This "orderly liquidation authority" has not been used since its adoption. Please see " Resolution Options — Orderly Liquidation Authority ," below.

Resolution Options — Least-Cost Resolution

11. How does the FDIC typically handle a bank failure?

When a bank fails, the FDIC will attempt to identify through a competitive bidding process an acquirer willing to assume the failed bank's insured deposits and purchase as many of the failed bank's assets as possible. The FDIC may use one or more of the following structures:

In a basic purchase and assumption (P&A) transaction, the acquirer assumes the failed institution's insured deposits but generally purchases only the institution's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

In a whole bank P&A transaction, the acquirer will assume the failed institution's insured deposits and purchase all or substantially all of the institution's assets, typically at some discount.

In some cases, the FDIC may agree to loss-sharing with the acquirer, meaning the FDIC will agree with the acquiring institution to share losses on certain types of assets up to an agreed-upon limit. Please see item 13, " Will the FDIC share in losses with the acquirer of a failed bank? ," below.

The FDIC may combine these methods, meaning that it may enter into a basic P&A transaction with an acquiring institution that also agrees to purchase certain loan pools or other assets, or it may pursue a transaction that is closer to a whole bank P&A but separately market certain real estate or certain types of loans (such as construction loans) to other prospective purchasers.

When possible, the FDIC prefers to pursue a whole bank P&A or basic P&A with loan pools to maximize the franchise value of the failed institution and reduce the receivership estate's ongoing administrative burden of holding and selling assets over time.

If the value of the assets being purchased does not equal or exceed the amount of deposits being assumed, the FDIC will pay the difference in cash to the acquiring institution.

If the cost of selling an institution to an acquirer in a P&A transaction is greater than a liquidation (e.g., because there are no bidders or the available bidders discount the failed institution's assets too greatly), the FDIC will choose a deposit insurance payout and liquidate the institution.

Generally, the FDIC begins the process of evaluating its options for resolving a failed institution and receiving bids as an institution approaches failure. However, if an institution fails unexpectedly or resolution would be especially complex, the FDIC may use a bridge bank, which is a federally chartered insured depository institution that is chartered for the purpose of assuming the insured deposits and assets of a failed institution and continuing the failed institution's ordinary business operations for a limited period of time until the FDIC determines the most appropriate resolution method.

12. What is the process to become a bidder?

FDIC-insured banks may be given the opportunity by the FDIC to bid on the acquisition of a failing institution. Banks qualify as bidders based on their location, total assets, capital levels, and regulatory ratings. A bank may also complete a prequalification request form to prequalify to bid in certain asset sales and be included in a pool of potential bidders. If the FDIC determines that a bank qualifies to bid, the FDIC will contact it. The contacted bank will then complete a Potential Bidder Contact Form. After completing a confidentiality agreement, a limited number of individuals associated with the contacted bank will be permitted to access information about the failing institution's financial condition, transactions and operations, and legal documents. If a bank wins a bid, it then enters into a purchase and assumption agreement, and/or other relevant agreements, with the FDIC.

13. Will the FDIC share in losses with the acquirer of a failed bank?

Yes, in certain circumstances. The FDIC is permitted to absorb a portion of the loss on a specified pool of assets sold as part of the resolution of a failing bank if doing so would further the FDIC's obligation to pursue a least-cost resolution.

In a shared-loss arrangement, the FDIC will cover a certain portion of credit losses (and certain other costs) associated with a portfolio of loans acquired by an acquirer. The FDIC has most commonly used such arrangements in connection with purchase and assumption transactions in which an acquirer is acquiring a majority, if not all, of the assets of the failed bank or bridge bank and is also assuming some, or all, of the deposit and certain other liabilities of the failed bank or bridge bank. The FDIC's obligations to make payments under such arrangements are treated as administrative expenses of the FDIC as receiver.

The FDIC primarily uses two forms of shared-loss agreements ("SLAs"), one for commercial loans (as well as related real estate interests and capitalized expenditures) and one for single-family residential loans (also including related real estate interests). SLAs govern the acquirer's management, administration and collection of the covered loans with the aim of ensuring that the acquirer seeks to maximize collections and minimize losses on the covered loans and specify the acquirer's obligations for providing notices, reports and payments to the FDIC and obtaining its consent before engaging in certain transactions (e.g., loan sales) involving the covered loans.

The loss coverage provided under SLAs for commercial assets varies depending on market conditions, the geographic location of the covered assets, and the FDIC's estimate of the total projected losses for them. SLAs for commercial assets are typically for terms of eight years; for the first five years, they cover losses and recoveries, and for the remaining three years they cover recoveries only. Commercial asset SLAs typically provide for 80% coverage of losses on covered loans and other assets, which coverage may be subject to a specified limit. Recoveries (e.g., collections on loans that the acquirer has "charged off" and income received by the acquirer from related real estate interests) are typically shared, with 20% of the recovery amount allocated to the acquirer and 80% to the FDIC. On a quarterly basis, the FDIC reimburses the acquirer for any covered losses when the acquirer writes down the affected assets in accordance with the acquirer's ordinary credit policies and practices and applicable regulatory requirements or when the affected assets are sold.

For single-family residential assets, SLAs typically provide coverage for losses arising from three types of events involving single-family residential first lien mortgage loans: modifications, short sales, and when a property is sold after foreclosure. Loans insured or guaranteed by a department or agency of a federal, state or local governmental unit are not covered. Such SLAs are typically for terms of seven or 10 years, and provide the same 80/20 allocation of losses (sometimes up to a specified limit) and recoveries as provided under commercial asset SLAs, but a residential SLA may provide for the coverage of losses through the duration of the agreement. The FDIC reimburses the acquirer for any covered losses when the affected asset is modified or the property is resold.

14. Will the FDIC sell separate loan portfolios?

Yes. When possible, the FDIC typically prefers to pursue a whole bank P&A or basic P&A with loan pools. It does not ordinarily pursue sales of branches or other individual assets while a bank is failing. Once a failed bank has closed, however, the FDIC may seek to sell remaining pools of loans, real estate, and other assets.

Pools of loans sold by the FDIC typically have similar characteristics, such as loan size, type, performance status, collateral, and location, and acquirers are limited to those meeting certain eligibility requirements designed to, among other things, eliminate potential conflicts of interest in the transaction and preclude participation by financially irresponsible persons. In some cases, bidders are limited to FDIC-insured banks.

The FDIC uses a standard form of loan sale agreement and does not make representations or warranties concerning loans sold in a pool, but the FDIC does permit prospective bidders to access evaluation materials concerning the loans.

15. In what order does the FDIC pay the creditors of a failed bank?

In general, the order of priority is as follows:

Secured creditors to the extent of their perfected security interest

Depositors (including the FDIC to the extent it has paid deposit insurance claims or arranged for assumption of deposits)

General creditors (including depositors holding deposits payable solely at a foreign office)

Subordinated creditors

Equity holders (e.g., parent holding company)

16. Does the purchaser of a loan portfolio from the receivership estate of a failed bank get any special rights that an ordinary purchaser of the loan would not have?

Yes, once the FDIC acquires an asset in its capacity as receiver for a failed institution, the FDIC benefits from provisions of federal law and judicial precedent providing that certain "agreements" that would act to diminish or defeat the FDIC's interest in an asset cannot be enforced against the FDIC if such agreements were not approved, executed, documented, and recorded in the failed bank's records appropriately. The asset is thereby cleansed ofcertaindefenses of the borrower that may be asserted against the FDIC, and federal courts have routinely recognized that buyers of assets from the FDIC take free from these defenses as well. Federal law and judicial precedent does not protect the FDIC or its transferees or assignees from real defenses that render an obligation void, such as fraud in the factum. In some cases, the FDIC may contractually limit the rights of purchasers or assignees of assets from the FDIC to assert the FDIC's statutory rights.

17. Can the FDIC provide funds or guarantees to troubled banks to keep them going rather than taking them into receivership?

Generally, no. Federal law authorizes the FDIC to provide certain forms of so-called "open bank assistance" in extremely limited circumstances, but the limitations on this authority mean that it has been used only sparingly since the early 1990s.

18. If a failed bank is state-chartered, does the FDIC have the authority to resolve it?

Yes. The Federal Deposit Insurance Act authorizes the FDIC to serve as conservator or receiver of FDIC-insured federal and state banks. Ordinarily, the FDIC is appointed as conservator or receiver by the applicable state supervisory authority. However, the FDIC has the authority to appoint itself as conservator or receiver when an FDIC-insured bank's assets are less than its obligations to its creditors or the bank is likely to be unable to pay its obligations or meet its depositors' demands in the normal course of business.

Resolution Options — Systemic Risk Exception

19. What is the systemic risk exception, and it is likely to be used again?

The systemic risk exception permits the FDIC to take action in certain extraordinary circumstances to resolve a failed insured depository institution, even if doing so would involve protecting depositors for more than the insured portion of their deposits or protecting creditors other than depositors, and even if such actions would not be the least costly method of resolving the institution.

To invoke the systemic risk exception, the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the President, upon a written recommendation approved by a two-thirds vote of the FDIC's board of directors and a two-thirds vote of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, must determine that compliance with the least-cost resolution requirement and the limitations on protecting uninsured depositors and other creditors "would have serious adverse effects on economic conditions or financial stability" and that other action or assistance would avoid or mitigate such adverse effects.

The FDIC is required to recover losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund arising from any action taken or assistance provided with respect to an insured depository institution under the systemic risk exception through special assessments on insured depository institutions, depository institution holding companies (with the concurrence of the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to holding companies), or both, as the FDIC determines is appropriate.

It is impossible to predict with any certainty whether or when the systemic risk exception may be used in the future. Depositors and other creditors of insured depository institutions should not assume that the systemic risk exception will be invoked in future bank failures.

Resolution Options — Orderly Liquidation Authority

20. What is the orderly liquidation authority?

The Dodd-Frank Act establishes a resolution regime for large, complex, systemically important failing financial institutions when an orderly bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy Code is not possible. Under this orderly liquidation authority, if the Secretary of the Treasury determines, following a recommendation from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the FDIC, that the financial institution is in default or likely to default and the default would pose a systemic risk, the Secretary of the Treasury can grant the FDIC the authority to resolve the financial institution. The FDIC is permitted to wind down a financial institution only by liquidating the financial institution in a way that mitigates systemic risk and moral hazard.

Regulatory Tools to Evaluate and Monitor a Bank's Capital Adequacy

21. What is "prompt corrective action," and how do regulators use it to monitor capital adequacy?

Section 38 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act requires the federal banking regulators to take "prompt corrective action" (PCA) to resolve the problems of insured depository institutions at the least possible long-term cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund. PCA refers to the framework established under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act for evaluating the capital adequacy of an insured depository institution and imposing restrictions on an institution's activities and additional requirements as the institution's level of capital adequacy declines. All FDIC-insured institutions are subject to the PCA framework.

Under the PCA framework, the banking regulators have established certain minimum levels for various capital measures to determine whether an institution is "well capitalized," "adequately capitalized," "undercapitalized," "significantly undercapitalized," or "critically undercapitalized."