The 2024 edition of Chambers and Partners FinTech guide has given premier rankings to Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group and has highlighted Partner Jeffrey Alberts.

Chambers FinTech spotlights legal providers from all across the globe who focus on payments, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data privacy.

Chambers said of the firm's work in this space, "Pryor Cashman has a strong FinTech practice centred around blockchain and cryptocurrency," and client feedback noted, "Pryor Cashman has built an impressive team who understand the regulatory space. The transactions they worked on went smoothly because they understand how to manage relationships in a way to get a deal done."

Clients praised Jeff's counsel on blockchain law, saying that he is "a strong adviser in crypto assets" who "is very practical and understands the industry and regulation."

