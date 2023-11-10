ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Friday, November 3, partner and chair of Cahill's Cryptocurrency & FinTech practice Sam Enzer appeared on a Yahoo Finance Live episode where he discussed Sam Bankman-Fried's guilty verdict, why SBF's fraud conviction has 'nothing to do with crypto' and why Sam appears hopeful about regulation and that crypto investors in the U.S. will likely be protected from future fraud.

To learn more and listen to the episode, click here.

To subscribe to Cahill Publications Click Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.