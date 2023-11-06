Partner and chair of Cahill's Cryptocurrency & FinTech practice Sam Enzer appeared on a recent episode of the Unchained podcast entitled, "Why SBF's Testimony So Far Has Likely Already Doomed Him," where he discussed why former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is unlikely "to withstand the scrutiny" of what prosecutors have already said will be a robust cross-examination when he takes the stand Monday and why his testimony is unlikely to sway jury sentiment, among other topics.
