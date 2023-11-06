ARTICLE

United States: Why SBF's Testimony So Far Has Likely Already Doomed Him (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Partner and chair of Cahill's Cryptocurrency & FinTech practice Sam Enzer appeared on a recent episode of the Unchained podcast entitled, "Why SBF's Testimony So Far Has Likely Already Doomed Him," where he discussed why former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is unlikely "to withstand the scrutiny" of what prosecutors have already said will be a robust cross-examination when he takes the stand Monday and why his testimony is unlikely to sway jury sentiment, among other topics.

self

To subscribe to Cahill Publications Click Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.