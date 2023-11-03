When:

November 15, 2023 at 11:00 am

People:

Jeffrey Alberts, Bertrand C. Fry, Kęstutis Kvainauskas, Inga Karulaitytė, Tavi Petros

Location:

Webinar







Pryor Cashman and ECOVIS present a webinar examining the regulatory differences in crypto-asset regulation in the European Union and the United States.

The panel will feature a comparative discussion on the differences between the EU and US legal frameworks regulating the crypto-asset industry. In particular, the panel will discuss what is regulated in each jurisdiction, current market trends in response to the regulations, and critical legal issues for any business that is either currently active in the crypto market or is considering investing in it.

The panelists are:

Jeffrey Alberts: Partner and co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech Practice, where he represents blockchain, digital currency, payments, and FinTech companies on a wide variety of regulatory issues. Jeffrey regularly advises clients concerning money transmission, securities offering, anti-money laundering, prepaid access, consumer credit, privacy and data security, and payment processing regimes. He also represents FinTech clients in responding to regulatory inquiries and enforcement actions.





Partner and co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech Practice, where he represents blockchain, digital currency, payments, and FinTech companies on a wide variety of regulatory issues. Jeffrey regularly advises clients concerning money transmission, securities offering, anti-money laundering, prepaid access, consumer credit, privacy and data security, and payment processing regimes. He also represents FinTech clients in responding to regulatory inquiries and enforcement actions. Bertrand Fry: Partner and co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech and Investment Management Practices, and a member of the Corporate Group. Bert has advised a broad array of US and non-US-based clients on their blockchain and digital currency initiatives, including launching new digital assets, managing platforms for transacting with digital assets, and offering digital assets under SAFTS and other arrangements. He has also advised investment managers in connection with the purchase and trading of digital assets by investment funds and similar vehicles. Bert has nearly 30 years of experience assisting clients with US laws relating to offering and trading securities and commodity futures.





Partner and co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech and Investment Management Practices, and a member of the Corporate Group. Bert has advised a broad array of US and non-US-based clients on their blockchain and digital currency initiatives, including launching new digital assets, managing platforms for transacting with digital assets, and offering digital assets under SAFTS and other arrangements. He has also advised investment managers in connection with the purchase and trading of digital assets by investment funds and similar vehicles. Bert has nearly 30 years of experience assisting clients with US laws relating to offering and trading securities and commodity futures. Inga Karulaitytė: Partner at ECOVIS ProventusLaw with over two decades of legal expertise and a recognized figure in Fintech and Regulatory Compliance. She holds the Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and Financial and Economic Sanctions certifications and is ranked as a FinTech Legal lawyer by prestigious legal directories. She is a board member of the Fintech HUB LT Association. Inga can help with various compliance issues – AML and KYC processes, risk management, PSDII directive, sanction compliance and other regulatory compliance questions.





Partner at ECOVIS ProventusLaw with over two decades of legal expertise and a recognized figure in Fintech and Regulatory Compliance. She holds the Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and Financial and Economic Sanctions certifications and is ranked as a FinTech Legal lawyer by prestigious legal directories. She is a board member of the Fintech HUB LT Association. Inga can help with various compliance issues – AML and KYC processes, risk management, PSDII directive, sanction compliance and other regulatory compliance questions. Kęstutis Kvainauskas: Partner and attorney-at-law at Ecovis ProventusLaw with over 20 years of legal experience. His banking, finance, and tax law specialization involves representing clients in various legal arenas, including court proceedings, criminal investigations, and tax disputes. Kęstutis is widely acknowledged for his proficiency in incorporating and licensing banks, brokerage firms, investment funds, crowdfunding platforms, and other financial institutions within the single European market. Notably, he brings a wealth of experience and is recognized as an expert in investment products, along with a substantial background in banking and broker operations. His extensive knowledge extends to crypto-asset and blockchain licensing, making him a sought-after authority in this innovative and dynamic industry.





Partner and attorney-at-law at Ecovis ProventusLaw with over 20 years of legal experience. His banking, finance, and tax law specialization involves representing clients in various legal arenas, including court proceedings, criminal investigations, and tax disputes. Kęstutis is widely acknowledged for his proficiency in incorporating and licensing banks, brokerage firms, investment funds, crowdfunding platforms, and other financial institutions within the single European market. Notably, he brings a wealth of experience and is recognized as an expert in investment products, along with a substantial background in banking and broker operations. His extensive knowledge extends to crypto-asset and blockchain licensing, making him a sought-after authority in this innovative and dynamic industry. Tavi Petros: Associate at Ecovis ProventusLaw, an early adopter of crypto, gathering technical insight into the industry's dynamics since 2017, and currently a recognized expert in the MICA regulation, advising world-renowned crypto industry leaders and guiding newcomer clients through the complexities of crypto regulations.

Register for this free webinar using the button above.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.