United States:
FINCast Ep. 38 – The Future Of Crypto: A Conversation With Coinbase's Faryar Shirzad (Podcast)
06 October 2023
K2 Integrity
On FINCast Episode 38, Juan Zarate speaks with Coinbase Chief Policy
Officer Faryar Shirzad to discuss the state of the crypto
environment, the challenges for the future of the industry, and the
prospects for regulatory clarity in the digital asset space.
