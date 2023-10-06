FINCast · FINCast Ep 38- The Future of Crypto: A Conversation with Coinbase's Faryar Shirzad

On FINCast Episode 38, Juan Zarate speaks with Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad to discuss the state of the crypto environment, the challenges for the future of the industry, and the prospects for regulatory clarity in the digital asset space.

