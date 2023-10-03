United States:
Significant Issues In Fighting Cybersecurity Risks For Manufacturers
03 October 2023
Foley & Lardner
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Manufacturers, like many other industries, need to be aware of
and vigilant against cybersecurity risks and threats. As technology
continues its ever increasing pace of innovation, so too do bad
actors looking for new ways to exploit opportunities to access
sensitive information. Having a solid compliance program is an
effective way to help mitigate cybersecurity risk.
By leveraging technologies such as advanced automation,
artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain,
and the like, manufacturers continue to optimize production,
increase efficiency, and drive innovation. However, this digital
revolution brings with it complex cybersecurity risks and threats,
creating significant implications for manufacturers.
www.foley.com/...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
IRS Harnesses AI To Crack Down On Tax Code Abuses
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
On September 8, 2023, the IRS announced a sweeping new effort to crack down on abuses of the tax code by focusing more attention on high-income earners, partnerships, large corporations and promoters.
AI: A View From Congress And The Executive Branch
Arnold & Porter
In recent months, Congress and the Executive Branch have been sprinting to learn about and regulate artificial intelligence (AI) systems in an attempt to catch up with their rapid technological advancement.
The Threat From Within
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
In today's digitally driven world, cyber threats pose a significant risk to organizations of all sizes and industries. As stewards of their companies' success and security...