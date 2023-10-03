Manufacturers, like many other industries, need to be aware of and vigilant against cybersecurity risks and threats. As technology continues its ever increasing pace of innovation, so too do bad actors looking for new ways to exploit opportunities to access sensitive information. Having a solid compliance program is an effective way to help mitigate cybersecurity risk.

By leveraging technologies such as advanced automation, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and the like, manufacturers continue to optimize production, increase efficiency, and drive innovation. However, this digital revolution brings with it complex cybersecurity risks and threats, creating significant implications for manufacturers. www.foley.com/...

