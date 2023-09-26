In the hyper-connected era of smart manufacturing, accelerated by "Industry 4.0," the manufacturing sector is undergoing a digital revolution. By leveraging technologies such as advanced automation, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and the like, manufacturers continue to optimize production, increase efficiency, and drive innovation. However, this digital revolution brings with it complex cybersecurity risks and threats, creating significant implications for manufacturers.

In this white paper, jointly authored by Foley & Lardner and the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII), we describe various types of cybersecurity risks and attacks faced by manufacturers and outline the robust cybersecurity measures and policies, including technical and legal measures, that entities in the manufacturing sector should consider.

More About CyManII

Launched in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Energy, CyManII works across the manufacturing industry, research and academic institutions, and federal government agencies to develop technologies that enable the security and growth of the U.S. manufacturing sector. Foley & Lardner is currently a member of CyManII

Co-authored with Howard Grimes, Chief Executive Officer, Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute

