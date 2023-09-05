On June 6, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Coinbase, Inc. and Coinbase Global, Inc. (Coinbase) with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") and the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"). Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States and has a market capitalization of roughly $24 billion. The SEC's 101-page complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Coinbase operates as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. The SEC further alleges that Coinbase failed to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset stakingas-a-service program under Section 5 of the Securities Act, and that the Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase Prime services offered by Coinbase constitute broker services under the federal securities laws.

The SEC's case against Coinbase is the latest front in the ongoing regulatory battle over digital assets regulation: specifically regarding centralized exchanges that allow buyers and sellers to engage in secondary market transactions in digital assets. The key issues in the Coinbase litigation revolve around whether Coinbase, in providing exchange and related services, must register as an exchange, broker, and clearing agency pursuant to the Securities Act and the Exchange Act. More generally, the Coinbase litigation raises questions about when digital assets and related services, such as staking and interest earning programs, are securities transactions subject to federal securities laws and SEC regulation.

I. BACKGROUND: DIGITAL ASSETS AND THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS

To understand the issues raised by the Coinbase litigation, one must start with how the SEC and the federal courts have defined the financial instruments regulated by the federal securities laws. The definitions of "security" employed by the Securities Act and the Exchange Act are broad and include a laundry list of examples, including stocks, bonds, options, fractional interests, investment contracts, and more.1 Digital assets are not currently included expressly, but they potentially fall within the meaning of "investment contracts." Under the four-part test established by the U.S. Supreme Court in SEC v. W.J. Howey Co. (1946) (the "Howey Test"), an investment contract exists when there is: (1) an investment of money (2) in a common enterprise (3) with an expectation of profit (4) in reliance on the efforts of others.

The breadth and flexibility of the Howey Test are key features. In articulating this test, the Supreme Court held that the test fulfills "the statutory purpose of compelling full and fair disclosure relative to the issuance of 'the many types of instruments that in our commercial world fall within the ordinary concept of a security.' "2 The adoption of a flexible definition for investment contract extends investor protections to a wide variety of commercial transactions beyond the examples listed specifically in the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, but this choice comes at a cost. The application of a flexible, fact-specific test forces courts to apply a complex, case-by-case analysis that can give rise to a regulatory landscape in which similarlysituated litigants obtain different results in different courts.3 That outcome seems especially likely in the digital assets contexts, as courts grapple with how best to apply Howey to new financial products borne of new technologies that may not offer clear analogies to traditional securities.

The SEC has consistently asserted that Howey grants the Commission broad authority to regulate digital assets. The SEC first took this position officially when it issued a July 2017 Report of Investigation relating to German company Slock.it, the creator of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization ("DAO") used to issue and sell DAO tokens. The sale of DAO tokens generated funds that the DAO used to acquire assets and fund projects that generated returns for DAO token holders. Meanwhile, DAO token holders also could engage in secondary market trading of their tokens via several online platforms. The SEC investigated Slock.it and its cofounders following a 2016 cyberattack against the DAO. While the SEC chose not to take any enforcement action, the Commission published an investigation report asserting that the DAO tokens were regulated securities. Applying the Howey Test, the SEC stated that the tokens were securities because token purchasers had invested money (i.e., Ether) with a reasonable expectation of profits to be made from the projects that required "significant managerial efforts" by Slock.it and its cofounders.4 The SEC also took the position in the DAO investigative report that the platforms used to trade DAO tokens were exchanges within the meaning of Rule 3b-16(a), were not subject to exemptions, and had to be registered as such pursuant to Sections 5 and 6 of the Exchange Act.5

Some two years after the DAO investigation report, the SEC presented a more detailed explanation of its Howey approach in its 2019 "Framework for Investment Contract Analysis of Digital Assets" (2019 Framework). Among other topics, the 2019 Framework focuses at length on how the SEC determines whether a purchaser has a reasonable expectation of profits derived from the efforts of others. The 2019 Framework indicates that in applying Howey, the SEC will seek to determine whether (a) the purchaser reasonably expects to rely on the efforts of a promoter, sponsor, or other relevant third parties; (b) these third-party efforts are significant and managerial rather than ministerial; and (c) the purchaser reasonably expects profits, e.g., capital appreciation, resulting from the development of the initial investment or business enterprise, or a participation in earnings resulting from the use of purchasers' funds, not mere price appreciation resulting solely from the supply and demand for the underlying asset. The 2019 Framework provides that secondary sales or offers of digital assets are subject to the same analysis as an initial sale, plus additional considerations relating to the ongoing efforts of others.

Footnotes

